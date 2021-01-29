News18 Logo

News18» News»Sports»Lingard, Rojo Set To Leave Man United This Transfer Window
1-MIN READ

Lingard, Rojo Set To Leave Man United This Transfer Window

Jesse Lingard and Marcos Rojo are set to leave Manchester United before the end of the January transfer window, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Friday.

Lingard is moving to fellow Premier League team West Ham on loan until the end of the season.

Solskjaer added that Rojo would be returning to play in his native Argentina, but didn’t specify which team the defender will join.

Rojo hasn’t played a single game this season. Lingard, a midfielder, has played three games, all coming in the domestic cups.

