Linthoi Chanambam Wins India's First-ever Gold Medal at Judo World Championships

Linthoi Chanambam scripted history on Friday by winning India’s first-ever medal in Judo World Championships with a gold in the Women’s 57kg category at the World Judo Cadet (U18) Championships. The 15-year-old judoka outclassed Brazil’s Bianca Reis in the 57-kg category final on Friday evening. The Manipur teenager took the early lead in the final bout with a waza-ari. While she managed to get a shido in the final seconds to win the match 1-0 as she becomes India’s first ever U18 world champion in the sport of Jud.

ASIA CUP 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

She became the first Indian judoka to win a medal at any age-group category of the World Championships. The 15-year-old has been one of the best judokas from India in the past couple of years and is also part of the Indian government’s TOPS programme. She came into the spotlight with a gold medal at the Sub-Junior National Judo Championships in 2017 and since then she has been training at JSW’s Inspire Institute of Sports judo programme.

Linthoi Chanambam Wins First-ever World Judo Championship Gold Medal For India in Women’s 57kg at World Cadet Championships 📽 IIS Vijayangarpic.twitter.com/rXGYJHwyjr — News18 Sports (@News18Sports) August 26, 2022

“I cannot explain now how I feel but I know I’m very happy with this victory”, Chanambam said after scripting history for India.

Before Friday’s historic triumph, Chanambam won the gold medal at National Cadet Judo Championship in 2021 and followed it up with a bronze in the Asia-Oceania Cadet Judo Championship in Beirut, Lebanon.



While this she has been in terrific form and won the gold medal at Asian Cadet & Junior Judo Championship 2022. She entered Friday’s final with four back-to-back ippons which made her the favourite to finish at the top of the podium and she didn’t disappoint anyone with her performance against the Brazilian judoka.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here