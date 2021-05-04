Lionel Messi and His Barcelona Teammates Under Investigation for Breaching Covid Protocols

Lionel Messi and his Barcelona teammates could be in trouble as Liga has launched an investigation into their reported coronavirus protocols breach. According to the current rules, only groups of up to six people can meet in an outdoor or indoor setting at a given time. However, Messi hosted his teammates for a lunch meeting at his residence earlier this week.

According to a Goal.com report, Messi had his teammates at home for a team meeting ahead of the club’s crucial La Liga fixture against Atletico Madrid. Now, all of them may be hit with sanctions if they are found guilty of flouting the rules. According to the report, many players attended the meeting and their partners sat on a separate table.

Now, La Liga is looking to gather more information on the meeting and whether the social distancing protocols were breached. Currently, there is no precedent of punishment in La Liga for breaking coronavirus regulations.

Last May, four Sevilla players attended a barbecue and La Liga president Javier Tebas promised that “measures would be taken" against them. But the issue was eventually resolved with public apologies from the players. However, even the Catalan government could get into the matter if the players are found to have breached the rules.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here