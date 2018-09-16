Lionel Messi Believes He Needs to be More Effective from the Penalty Spot

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has acknowledged that if anything, it his penalty scoring record that needs to be worked on, according to a report in ESPN.The 31-year-old, who was handed the armband at the beginning of the season handed over a 90th minute spot-kick against the newly promoted Huesca to Luis Suarez at the Nou Camp just before the international break.Of the eight penalties he took last season for both club and country, Messi missed four, including a crucial one against minnows Iceland at the World Cup. Argentina just about made it through the group stages in Russia, before falling against eventual champions France in the round of 16."I would like to be more effective from the penalty spot," Messi told Catalunya Radio. "But it's difficult to work on penalties. It's not the same taking them in training as it is in a game. You can have an idea in your head or something you have worked on, but it's more difficult than it seems."The goalkeeper has a lot to do with it, too. If they guess right, they save it. But it's obvious that I'd like to get better at taking penalties."Messi, has struggled from 12 yards out in recent years and in total has missed 24 penalties in his career.From a deeper role in attack, he created 12 goals in La Liga last season, and has added another seven from direct free kicks in 2018 – both more than anyone else in the league."I'm most proud of how my final pass has improved," Messi said. "In the last year, I think I have developed a lot when it's come to setting up chances, whether they've ended up in goals or not. In that sense, I have grown a lot."I've also improved at taking free kicks a lot, even with my right foot. I am always trying to learn and improve every day."Messi, who has moved across the attacking line-up, says he is happiest in his current position where he starts out on the right but drops deeper to pick up possession."It's normal that your game evolves," he said. "When I made my debut I was 17. I played in a different position and in a different way back then. Football has changed since, as has my way of playing and moving around the pitch."I like where I play now the most. Teams sit deep and put a lot of people in the middle, so it's easier getting the ball a little deeper and coming inside from further out. Moving to the wing means that a lot of the time, the full-back doesn't know what they're meant to do. In the middle, it's harder to get the ball, because there are fewer spaces and a lot of bodies."