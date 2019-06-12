Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Roger Federer, Meet World's Top 10 Highest-paid Athletes

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has become the sole Indian athlete to be in the Forbes 2019 list of world's highest-paid athletes. Incidentally, according to Forbes, the cutoff to crack the world’s 100 highest-paid athletes was $25 million this year, compared with $17.3 million five years ago. While Virat Kohli, who was ranked 83rd on last year's list slipped down to the 100th spot, this is also the first year that footballers have clinched the top three spots since Forbes began tracking athlete earnings in 1990.Here are the athletes who have made it to the top ten in Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes.Lionel Messi (Football): With total earnings of USD 127 million, the soccer star earns USD 92 million from salary and winnings and an additional USD 35m from endorsements. Notably, Lionel Messi was at number 2 position last year with USD 111 million in earnings.Cristiano Ronaldo (Football): Ronaldo has total estimated earnings of $109m over the last 12 months with $65m coming from salary and winnings and $44 coming from endorsements. He climbed up from his last year's 3rd position with USD 108 million in earnings.Neymar Jr (Football): Another soccer star, the Brazilian footballer Neymar was at the fifth position last year with USD 90 million in earnings. He managed to climb to number 3 with USD 75 million in salary and winnings and endorsements worth USD 30 million. His net worth is USD 105 million.Canelo Alvarez (Boxing): The Mexican Boxer is at number four with a net worth of USD 94 million. He has a salary/ winnings of USD 92 million and endorsements worth USD 2 million.Roger Federer (Tennis): Tennis great Roger Federer is fifth on the list with a whopping $86m coming from endorsements and $7.4m coming from salary and earnings. He climbed up from the number 7 spot.Russell Wilson (American Football): With salary and winnings worth USD 80 million and endorsements worth USD 9 million, the American footballer holds the number six spot with USD 89.5 million in earnings.Aaron Rodgers (American Football): Another American footballer, Rodgers has a net worth of USD 89.3 million that includes salary/ winnings of USD 80.3 million and endorsements worth USD 9 million.Lebron James (Basketball): Lakers' basketball star James has a total earning of USD 89 million that includes USD 36 million in salary and winnings and USD 53 million in endorsements.Stephen Curry (Basketball): Stephen Curry who was in number 8 last year has slipped a spot to 9 with total earnings worth USD 79.8 million. This includes USD 37.8 million in salary/winnings and USD 42 million in endorsements.Kevin Durant (Basketball): Rounding off the top 10 list is basketball star Kevin Durant with total earnings of USD 65.4 million that includes USD 30.4 million in salary and winnings and endorsements worth USD 35 million.Golf legend Tiger Woods, F1 racer Lewis Hamilton, MMA fighter Conor McGregor who was at number 4 last year and Novak Djokovic are other big names in the top 25 highest paid athletes of 2019.