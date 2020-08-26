Lionel Messi Decides to Leave Barcelona, Carlos Puyol and Luis Suarez Come out in Support

Lionel Messi has reportedly told Barcelona that he wants to leave the Catalan club, as Carlos Puyol and Luis Suarez took to social media to wish him on his decision.

Barcelona confirmed that they were notified by Lionel Messi of his decision via burofax, a service used in Spain to urgently dispatch a document that requires proof to third parties, according to reports.

Carles Puyol tweeted out his support for Messi hinting on the Argentine maestro's decision. "Respect and admiration, Leo. All my support, friend," he tweeted.

Luis Suarez also left on comment on Puyol's tweet - just two 'clapping hands' emoticon.

👏👏 — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) August 25, 2020

The announcement comes 11 days after Barcelona's humiliating 2-8 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, one of the worst defeats in the player's career and in the club's history.

Messi (33) has a contract until 2021 but has grown disappointed with events on and off the pitch at Camp Nou in recent months.

Coach Quique Setien was sacked after the Bayern loss. Messi met with Setien's replacement, Ronald Koeman, last week, telling him that he had doubts about his future in Catalonia.

Messi has won a record six Ballon d'Or awards during his time at Barcelona as the top player in the world, and has helped the club win 10 Spanish league titles and four Champions League crowns.

The Argentine’s request to leave Barca comes a day after Spanish media reported that new coach Ronald Koeman told Messi’s close friend and strike partner, Luis Suarez, that he does not wish the Uruguayan to stay at the club.

Other reports said that Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic and French defender Samuel Umtiti have also been told they are no longer wanted.

(With inputs from Agencies)