Lionel Messi Makes Two Records His on Historic Night for Barcelona

Barcelona’s superstar forward Lionel Messi is used to breaking records at regular intervals, and on Saturday he added another one to his name when he scored against the 36th different team in La Liga during Barcelona’s record 6-1 win over Girona.Messi made the record his when he scored the first of his two goals.In La Liga, the left footed genius has only not scored against Cadiz, Real Murcia and Xerez, all of whom are in the second division, third division and fourth division respectively.Before his first goal against Girona at the Nou Camp, Messi set up Luis Suarez to register his 148th assist in the league.La Liga confirmed via social media, that the assist set an all-time record in the top division. This was further confirmed as Spanish news outlet Sport had reported that the assist king was Real Madrid’s Michel.One assist and one goal along with two records weren’t enough for the Argentine as he capped it off with a sublime free-kick just before half time to register his 22nd league goal, the most in La Liga so far this season.The derby was also the 130th time that Messi found the back of the net in La Liga at the Nou Camp, and astonishingly, Barca have lost only two of those games.The Catalan giants’ victory also helped Barcelona to a 32 game unbeaten streak, which is one better than their own record off 31 which was set in 2010/11 when Pep Guardiola was at the helm.The longest unbeaten streak in La Liga is held by Real Sociedad with 38 games in 1979/80.