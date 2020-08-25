Lionel Messi Tells Barcelona He Wants To Leave The Club

BARCELONA, Spain: Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club after nearly two decades with the Spanish giants.

The club confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Argentina great sent a document expressing his desire to leave.

The announcement comes 11 days after Barcelonas humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, one of the worst defeats in the players career and in the clubs history.

The defeat capped a difficult season for Barcelona the first without a title since 2007-08 and ignited one of its worst crises ever.

Messi has won a record six Ballon d’Or awards during his time at Barcelona as the top player in the world, and has helped the club win 10 Spanish league titles and four Champions League crowns.

___

Also Watch Internet’s New Obsession: A Viral Mashup Of ‘Kokilaben Grilling Gopi Bahu’

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor