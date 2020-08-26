Lionel Messi to Leave Barcelona, Club Confirms Intimation from Star Player: Reports

Lionel Messi has made the decision on his future at FC Barcelona and has reportedly chosen to leave the Catalan club after a season that ended with a 8-2 Champions League humiliation at the hands of FC Barcelona. All through the season, Messi had been publicly critical of the decisions being made at the club and has now decided to part ways.

After spending 20 years of his life, the entirety of his career in Barcelona, Messi has decided to leave right after Ronald Koeman took charge. A report in TyC Sports says that Messi met with Koeman before making his decision.

Spanish media outlet RAC1 have reported that Barcelona have confirmed receiving a bureaufax from Messi, asking them to accept the clause, which would help him terminate his contract. The club says he had until June 10 to terminate the contract and that it is in the hands of the legal services.

Argentina news outlet Golazo reports that Lionel Messi is contesting Barcelona's claim of the date by which he could have executed the clause of his contract by stating that due to extension in the season, he has until August 31 to terminate his contract.

Manchester City, Inter Milan and PSG will be on their heels with this decision of Messi's. City would hope Pep Guardiola can convince Messi of coming to the Premier League while PSG coach Thomas Tuchel has openly said that he would wholeheartedly welcome the Argentine legend to his project at the French capital.

The heights of Messi's career at Barcelona was between 2008 and 2012 where he formed the envious partnership with Xavi Hernandes, Andres Iniesta and Dani Alves. In all those years, that team won 13 out of the possible 16 tournaments. And all of this was achieved under Guardiola. Manchester City would be hoping that can ring true for them as well.

The report further stated that Messi will be execute the clause in his contract that allows him to terminate the relationship unilaterally at the end of each season. The report states that Messi has informed Barcelona of his decision.

Messi's former teammate Carles Puyol tweeted out his support for Messi hinting on the Argentine maestro's decision. "Respect and admiration, Leo. All my support, friend," he tweeted.

Respeto y admiración, Leo. Todo mi apoyo, amigo. — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) August 25, 2020

Luis Suarez also left on comment on Puyol's tweet - just two 'clapping hands' emoticon.

With Koeman taking charge, he has reportedly made it clear to senior players like Ivan Rakitic and Luis Suarez while also telling Arturo Vidal and Samuel Umtiti that they will not be a part of his project at the Catalan club.

Neither the club nor the coach have said publicly who is staying and who is leaving, but those four players reportedly have already been told that they are not in Koeman's plans.