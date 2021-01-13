News18 Logo

Lions Acquire Washington LB Shaun Dion Hamilton Off Waivers
Lions Acquire Washington LB Shaun Dion Hamilton Off Waivers

Lions Acquire Washington LB Shaun Dion Hamilton Off Waivers

The Detroit Lions acquired linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton off waivers from Washington.

DETROIT: The Detroit Lions acquired linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton off waivers from Washington.

Detroit made the move Tuesday, taking a brief break from its search for a new general manager and coach.

Hamilton started in seven of 46 games over three seasons with Washington. He has 89 career tackles tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and one interception. Washington put him on injured reserve last month with an elbow injury after he started three of 14 games during the regular season.

Hamilton was drafted in the sixth round by Washington out of Alabama in 2018.

Loading...