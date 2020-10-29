Lions Face Colts, Going For Patricia's 1st 3-game Win Streak

INDIANAPOLIS (4-2) at DETROIT (3-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE Colts by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD Colts 3-3; Lions 3-3

SERIES RECORD Colts lead 21-19-2

LAST MEETING Lions beat Colts 39-35 on Sept. 11, 2016, in Indianapolis

LAST WEEK Colts had bye, beat Bengals 31-27 on Oct. 18; Lions beat Falcons 23-22

AP PRO32 RANKING Colts No. 15; Lions No. 20

COLTS OFFENSE OVERALL (19), RUSH (28), PASS (10).

COLTS DEFENSE OVERALL (2), RUSH (3), PASS (2).

LIONS OFFENSE OVERALL (23), RUSH (18), PASS (20).

LIONS DEFENSE OVERALL (22), RUSH (26), PASS (20).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES Indianapolis lost the last matchup against Detroit after winning four straight in the series. … Colts coach Frank Reich (21-17 overall, 1-1 playoffs) and Lions coach Matt Patricia (12-25-1) were hired within a week of each other in 2018. … Indy was idle last week and is 2-0 following byes under Reich. … The Colts came back from a 21-point deficit, their largest at home in the regular season, to beat Cincinnati in their last game. … QB Philip Rivers has started 230 consecutive games, four behind Eli Manning at No. 10 all-time and five behind Charles Woodson. … Rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship ranks third in field goals made (16) and points (63) in the NFL. … Pro Bowl LB Darius Leonard might return to lineup after missing the previous two games with an injured groin. … The Colts have allowed a league-low six sacks. … Indy has given up just two runs of 20-plus yards and has picked off at least one pass in five consecutive games. … Detroit has won consecutive games for the first time in more than a year. … The Lions had luck on their side in their last win after Atlanta RB Todd Gurley scored a TD by mistake and gave them a chance to drive for a winning TD. … QB Matthew Stafford led the 36th game-winning drive of his career against the Falcons and an NFL-high 30th in the fourth quarter since 2009. … The Lions are aiming to win three straight and to have a winning record in November or later for the first time in Patricia’s three seasons. … Detroit will have spectators at Ford Field for the first time this season, allowing up to 500 guests of players and coaches to attend the game. … WR Kenny Golladay, in the last year of his contract, has had 100-plus yards receiving in his last two games after scoring in his first two games this year. … D’Andre Swift is the only NFC rookie RB with at least 150 yards rushing and receiving. … Second-year TE T.J. Hockenson has scored in three straight games and four overall this year. … Newly acquired DE Everson Griffen cant practice or play for the Lions until next week due to NFL COVID-19 protocols. … DE Romeo Okwara has four sacks in the last four games. … Fantasy tip: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor had a career-high 115 yards from scrimmage in his last game, but might not match that type of success against a team suddenly stingy against the run. Detroit has given up 110 yards rushing in two games after ranking last in the league through four games, allowing 170-plus yards rushing per game.

___

