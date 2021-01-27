News18 Logo

Lions Hire Dave Fipp As Special Teams Coordinator

The Detroit Lions hired Dave Fipp has their new special teams coordinator.

ALLEN PARK, Mich.: The Detroit Lions hired Dave Fipp has their new special teams coordinator.

The Lions announced the move Tuesday night. Fipp held the same position with the Philadelphia Eagles for the past eight seasons, which included the team’s first Super Bowl title. In his eight seasons with the Eagles, they combined for nine kickoff and punt return touchdowns, tied for the second-most in the NFL.

Fipp was also an assistant special teams coach with the San Francisco 49ers from 2008-10, and he held the same position with the Miami Dolphins from 2011-12.

