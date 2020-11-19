Lions Look To Build On Momentum Vs Reeling Panthers

DETROIT (4-5) at CAROLINA (3-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Panthers by 1 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Lions 4-5; Panthers 5-5

SERIES RECORD – Panthers lead series 6-3

LAST MEETING – Lions beat Panthers 20-19, Nov. 18, 2018 at Carolina

LAST WEEK – Lions beat Washington 30-27; Panthers lost to Buccaneers 46-23

AP PRO32 RANKING – Lions No. 23; Panthers No. 22

LIONS OFFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (25), PASS (12).

LIONS DEFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (30), PASS (24).

PANTHERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (22), PASS (17).

PANTHERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (20), PASS (22).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES The Lions are 3-2 on the road; the Panthers are 1-4 at home. … Lions QB Matthew Stafford is coming off a big game against Washington throwing for 276 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-27 win. … RB D’Andre Swift had 149 yards from scrimmage last week and joined RB Billy Sims (1980) as the only Lions rookies to have 80 yards rushing and 60 yards receiving in a game. Swift and Sims are also the only Lions to produce at least four TDs rushing and two TDs receiving in their first nine games. … Lions WR Kenny Golladay has eclipsed 100 yards receiving in two of his last three games. … WR Marvin Jones has four TD catches in his last three games. … The Lions’ defense is allowing 29.7 points per game, third most in the NFL. … Lions LB Jamie Collins Sr. became the first player in franchise history to have 10 tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery vs. Washington. … DE Romeo Okwara had four sacks in the last four games. … The Panthers have lost five straight games. … Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater is second in the NFL in completion percentage (72.1%) and seventh in yards passing (2,552). He sustained a knee injury on Sunday against Tampa Bay, but coach Matt Rhule is optimistic he will start. If not, the Panthers will turn to either Will Grier or P.J. Walker … RB Mike Davis will start again if RB Christian McCaffrey misses his second straight game with a shoulder injury. Davis is tied for the league lead with 25 broken tackles… WR Robby Anderson ranks fifth in the NFL in yards receiving (772) and fifth in receptions (64). … WR Curtis Samuel has been Carolina’s go-to receiver on third downs with 19 catches, fourth most in the NFL. … WR DJ Moore ranks 10th in the NFL with 736 yards receiving, making Carolina the only team in the league with two players with more than 700 yards receiving. … The Panthers have the worst third-down defense in the league, allowing opponents to convert 55.3% of their chances. The Bucs converted 10 of 16 third-down opportunities last week vs. Carolina. … DE Brian Burns and S Jeremy Chinn are the two bright spots on Carolina’s defense. Chinn leads all rookies with 69 tackles, while Burns’ 25 quarterback pressures are sixth most in the league. … Fantasy tip: Stafford has nine TD passes and three interceptions in three starts vs. Carolina. He’ll face a defense that allowed 341 yards passing and three TD passes last week to Tom Brady. Also, the Panthers could be without their top CB Donte Jackson (toe).

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL