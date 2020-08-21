Lions Put DT Jashon Cornell On IR After Injury In Practice

ALLEN PARK, Mich.: The Detroit Lions have placed rookie defensive tackle Jashon Cornell on injured reserve, two days after he was carted off the field.

Detroit also signed running back Wes Hills and receiver Chris Lacy on Thursday and released fullback Luke Sellers.

Cornell hurt his lower left leg during a one-on-one drill, matching up defensive and offensive linemen. Detroit drafted Cornell in the seventh round, hoping he could add much-needed depth on the defensive line.

___

Also Watch Sushant Death Probe: CBI Questioning Rhea's Brother, ED Questions Rhea's Father | CNN News18

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor