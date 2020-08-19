Lions rookie Jashon Cornell carted off with serious injury

ALLEN PARK, Mich. Detroit Lions rookie defensive tackle Jashon Cornell was carted off the practice field Tuesday after appearing to injure his lower left leg.

Lions coach Matt Patricia said that the injury was pretty serious, declining to give more details.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Cornell was hurt during a one-on-one drill, matching up defensive and offensive linemen. The training staff evaluated his lower left leg on the field before a cart took him to the team’s facility.

Detroit drafted Cornell in the seventh round, hoping he could add much-needed depth on the defensive line. He started in 14 games at Ohio State last season and in 45 games, he had 63 tackles, including 13 1/2 for losses and seven sacks.

___

Also Watch 40 Year Old Jeweller Set Ablaze By Relative In Firozabad, UP, Victim Suffers 80% Burns | CNN News8

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor