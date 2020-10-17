News18 Logo

Lions Rule Out Trufant For Sunday, Put Bryant On IR

Lions Rule Out Trufant For Sunday, Put Bryant On IR

The Detroit Lions have ruled out cornerback Desmond Trufant for Sunday's game at Jacksonville and have put tight end Hunter Bryant on injured reserve.

DETROIT: The Detroit Lions have ruled out cornerback Desmond Trufant for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville and have put tight end Hunter Bryant on injured reserve.

Trufant is out with a hamstring injury. Bryant has dealt with hamstring and concussion issues.

The Lions, who are coming off their open date, could really use a victory after dropping three of their first four games. Running back Adrian Peterson (illness) was a full participant in practice Friday.

Safety C.J. Moore (calf) and center Frank Ragnow (groin) are listed as questionable for Sunday.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL


  First Published: October 17, 2020, 1:33 IST
