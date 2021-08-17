List of All Medals India Has Won at Paralympic Games So Far

Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the best performance by the Indian contingent by far. With 7 medals, including the first-ever gold in track-and-field events and the hockey team winning a medal after 41 years, this year’s Olympics was truly etched in the Indian history books. Now, India is all set to shine again in the Tokyo Paralympics, which is scheduled to begin from August 24 and will go on till September 5.

The Paralympic games have completed 11 editions since its outset in 1960, and Indian Paralympians have since then bagged twelve medals, including four golds, four silvers, and four bronze. Let’s have a look at the Paralympians who have brought glory to the country in the games so far:

Murlikant Petkar

The first Paralympic medalist, Mulikant Petkar was a war veteran of the 1965 Indo-Pak war. He won the gold in men’s 50m swimming at the 1972 Heidelberg Games with the then-world record of 37.33 seconds.

Bhimrao Kesarkar

Bhimrao Kesarkar won the silver medal in the men’s javelin throw L6 at the 1984 Paralympics, co-hosted by Stoke Mandeville, UK, and New York, USA. The athlete also competed in the men’s 100m freestyle L6 event; however, he couldn’t qualify for the opening round.

Joginder Singh Bedi

At the same 1984 event, Joginder Singh Bedi bagged a bronze in the men’s javelin throw L6. Along with that, he also won a bronze in the men’s discus throw L6 event.

Devendra Jhajharia

After the 1984 success, India had to wait for 20 years to get the next medal. The hiatus was broken by Devendra Jhajharia, who won a gold medal in the men’s javelin throw F44/46 at the Athens Paralympics 2004. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2012.

Rajinder Singh Rahelu

Another medal was grabbed by Rajinder Singh Rahelu at Athens in 2004. He won a bronze medal in the men’s powerlifting, 56Kg category. He was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2005.

Girish N Gowda

Girish N Gowda won the only medal, silver, at the London 2012 Paralympics. He competed in the men’s high jump F42. Girish won the Padma Shri in 2013, followed by the Arjuna Award the following year.

Mariyappa Thangavelu

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Mariyappa Thangavelu bagged a gold in the men’s high jump F42 at the 2016 Rio Paralympics. He managed the best of 1.89 meters to secure the medal. Mariyappa was awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award last year and the Padma Shri and the Arjuna Award in 2016.

Varun Singh Bhati

The medal podium for the men’s high jump was occupied by two Indians in 2016. Maiyappa was joined by Varun Singh Bhati, who won the bronze medal in the same event by jumping 1.86 meters. Varun was awarded the Arjuna award the same year.

Devendra Jhajharia

After the 2004 success in Athens, Devendra shined again with gold in his hand at the Rio Paralympics 2016. This time, he threw 63.97m to achieve the highest pedestal at the medal podium. He was awarded the highest sporting honour, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, in 2017.

Deepa Malik

Becoming the first woman to win at the Paralympics, Deepa Malik won a silver medal in the Shot Put F53 at the 2016 Rio Games with a throw of 4.61 meters. Deepa Malik is presently the President of the Paralympic Committee of India.

