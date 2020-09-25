SPORTS

List Of COVID-19 Protocols For French Open

The French Open is scheduled for Sept. 27-Oct. 11 in Paris. Following is a list of protocols drawn up by the French Tennis Federation (FFT) to ensure the tournament can take place safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic:

* Players will be tested upon arrival and handed accreditation after a negative result. A second test will be conducted within 72 hours. Once the second test comes back negative, the subsequent frequency of testing is every five days.

* Two official hotels have been reserved for players and their guests, but players can rent private houses.

* Players will have access to the stadium only on the day of their match. They will be allowed to use the Jean-Bouin training centre on non-matchdays.

* Different routes will be set up for players and their guests depending on their match schedule.

* All players, their guests and accredited people will follow strict COVID-19 protocols at the venue before and during the tournament.

* Only 1,000 spectators will be allowed per day at the 12 hectare Roland Garros site, with physical distancing rules in place.

* All spectators over the age of 11 are required to wear facemasks.

* The tournament site will be divided into zones to limit crossings and avoid large gatherings.

(Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Chennai; Editing by Toby Davis)

  • First Published: September 25, 2020, 10:00 PM IST
