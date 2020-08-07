List of Players to Opt Out of Playing the 2020 NFL Season Due to Coronavirus

Players who have opted out of playing the 2020 NFL season because of the coronavirus:
Arizona Cardinals T Marcus Gilbert
Baltimore Ravens OL Andre Smith, KR DeAnthony Thomas
Buffalo Bills CB E.J. Gaines, DT Star Lotulelei
Carolina Panthers LB Jordan Mack, LB Christian Miller
Chicago Bears DT Eddie Goldman, S Jordan Lucas
Cincinnati Bengals T Isaiah Prince, DT Josh Tupou
Cleveland Browns DT Andrew Billings, T Drake Dorbeck, G Drew Forbes, G Colby Gossett, G Malcolm Pridgeon
Dallas Cowboys CB Maurice Canady, WR Stephen Guidry, FB Jamize Olawale
Denver Broncos T JaWuan James, DT Kyle Peko
Detroit Lions WR Geronimo Allison, DT John Atkins, C Russell Bodine
Green Bay Packers WR Devin Funchess
Houston Texans DT Eddie Vanderdoes
Indianapolis Colts S Rolan Milligan, LB Skai Moore, CB Marvell Tell
Jacksonville Jaguars EDGE Lerentee McCray, CB Rashaan Melvin, DT Al Woods
Kansas City Chiefs G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, T Lucas Niang, RB Damien Williams
Las Vegas Raiders LB Ukeme Eligwe, CB D.J. Killings, DE Jeremiah Valoaga
Los Angeles Rams T Chandler Brewer
Miami Dolphins WR Allen Hurns, WR Albert Wilson
Minnesota Vikings DT Michael Pierce
New England Patriots RB Brandon Bolden, T Marcus Cannon, S Patrick Chung, LB Donta Hightower, TE Matt LaCosse, WR Marqise Lee, OL Najee Toran, FB Dan Vitale
New Orleans Saints TE Jason Vander Laan, TE Cole Wick
New York Giants CB Sam Beal, WR DaMari Scott, T Nate Solder
New York Jets WR Josh Doctson, OL Leo Koloamatangi, LB C.J. Mosley
Philadelphia Eagles WR Marquise Goodwin
San Francisco 49ers WR Travis Benjamin, T Shon Coleman
Seattle Seahawks G Chance Warmack
Tampa Bay T Brad Seaton
Tennessee Titans OL Anthony McKinney
Washington DE Caleb Brantley, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons,
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_N
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor