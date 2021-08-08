List of Records Set at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games

The 32nd Summer Olympic Games has come to its end. This was a special Olympic Games in many aspects, no spectators, a host of Covid-related rules, and an opposition to hold the showcase event from the residents of the country to say a least. However, Tokyo 2020 saw number of records being panned over several disciplines.

From Caeleb Dressel in the men’s 100-meter butterfly to Sydney McLaughlin in the women’s 400-meter hurdles, athletes are making names for themselves on the world’s biggest stage.

Here is a list of World Records that have been broken at the Tokyo Olympic Games so far:

Women’s Track Cycling Team Pursuit - Germany (4:04.242)

Men’s Track Cycling Team Pursuit - Italy (3:42.032)

Tatjana Schoenmaker, Women’s 200-meter breaststroke - South Africa (2:18.95m)

Caeleb Dressel, Men’s 100m Butterfly - USA (49.45 seconds)

Men’s 4×100m Medley Relay - USA (3:26.78m)

Aleksandra Miroslaw, Women’s Speed Climbing - Poland (0.12 seconds)

Lasha Talakhadze, Men’s Weightlifting - Georgia (488 kg)

Women’s 4×100m Freestyle Relay - Australia (3:29.69)

Yulimar Rojas, Women’s Triple Jump - Venezuela (15.67 meters)

Karsten Warholm, Men’s 400m Hurdles - Norway (45.94 seconds)

Women’s Team Sprint - China (31.804 seconds)

Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay - China (7:40.33 minutes)

Shi Zhiyong, Men’s 73kg Weightlifting - China

Sydney McLaughlin, Women’s 400m Hurdles - USA (51.46 seconds)

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Men’s Olympic 1500m - Norway (3min 28.32sec)

Faith Kipyegon, Women’s 1500m - Kenya (3min 53.11sec)

This Games was also India’s best ever outing at any Olympics with 7 medals. Mirabai Chanu kicked off India’s medal hunt with a silver, Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu, the men’s hockey team bagged bronze medals. Ravi Dahiya won silver medal in wrestling and Neeraj Chopra on the penultimate day of the Olympics clinched the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw event.

Prior to this, London Olympics in 2012 was India’s best-ever showing – till yesterday – with six medals. A ripple effect of sorts was seen in shooting after Abhinav Bindra’s historic gold at Beijing 2008 and India had added two more medals in the discipline at London. Wrestler Sushil Kumar bettered his Beijing bronze to silver, while Yogeshwar Dutt added India’s second at the Games. Women’s power in the form of shuttler Saina Nehwal and veteran pugilist Mary Kom gave hope to all Indian women athletes. However, at Rio India fell well short of the bar set in London, barring PV Sindhu’s silver in an epic final against Spain’s Carolina Marin; and Sakshi Malik’s bronze, which kept India’s wrestling flag flying.

