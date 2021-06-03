Liv Morgan Reacts to Ruby Riott's WWE Release, Calls Her Heidi Lovelace

The Internet has been buzzing with all kinds of reactions ever since WWE has released some of its popular wrestlers such as Ruby Riott, Aleister Black, Braun Strowman, Lana, Buddy Murphy, and Santana Garrett. Most recently, Liv Morgan took to social media to share her views after the release of her tag team partner, Ruby Riott. In the tweet filled with admiration, she addressed Riott as ‘Heidi Lovelace’. This was her name on the Indies which she was a part of before WWE.

Whoever is lucky enough to get Heidi Lovelace on their roster, you win.— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 2, 2021

Her fans have shared their happy pictures together and have emphasised the fact that they will miss Riott and Morgan as a team. Some even mentioned that WWE has not behaved fairly with them. Here is a look at some of the reactions:

I was always rooting for you ladies, cheered you on and had your back too. I can't believe this but We'll Forever remember Heidi/Ruby as I wish Her All The Best. She's a True Star We're still here for You LIV and we Love you pic.twitter.com/qt8vaXz0sX— ✩Łᴎ✧ℓᴎ❷Ѳ✩ (@SelHypesTheGOAT) June 2, 2021

Facts!!! I can’t believe they tore you apart again and they still gave you guys nothing! I‘m also so sorry you loose your go to person in WWE! You already lost Sarah. Never give up Liv! You will become a champion one day!!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!! ✨ pic.twitter.com/f4cKdcbBia — ᔕEᗷᗩᔕTIᗩᑎ ✨ セバスチャン (@SebastianLIVit) June 2, 2021

I will Miss @RubyRiottWWE d so o much on your side! The #RiottSquad is going to live forever!!! THANK YOU RUBY!!! pic.twitter.com/BpBdBMTUtt — ᔕEᗷᗩᔕTIᗩᑎ ✨ セバスチャン (@SebastianLIVit) June 2, 2021

I’m so sorry Liv. pic.twitter.com/reiw9IzezY— Rose N Deville (@tmrosendeville) June 2, 2021

I agree Liv. Any wrestling promotion who gets Heidi Lovelace are going to be very lucky to have a talent like her. Even if I’m going to miss you and Ruby Riott together, I just know that this isn’t a goodbye,it’s see you later. The Riott Squad will always live forever. pic.twitter.com/6VcpCzvWAG— Christian Heard (@KingOcho3K) June 2, 2021

Definately a see ya later. As much as it hurts & believe me it does cause Ruby & Liv deserved so much better imma continue to manifest the best & only the best for them!! pic.twitter.com/Q9UDmQM3jJ— #4HWRiottSquad5H (@LANDsGal28) June 2, 2021

One user was worried about Morgan’s future in wrestling. The fan asked her to be careful with her expression as she might be next in line.

Dangerous tweet you may be next, some pretty average releases— Ash (@campalorian) June 2, 2021

Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott had recently taken part in Friday’s SmackDown. In the match, they lost to Natalya and Tamina Snuka, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. The two of them had first teamed up in 2017. They were put with Sarah Logan as The Riott Squad. They then got split up in 2019 in the Superstar Shake-Up. However, they again reunited in 2020 and had been together ever since. Till now, Riott has not reacted to her release from WWE. She had been a part of it since 2016.

You can’t soar with the eagles if you’re hanging with the turkeys.— Miro (@ToBeMiro) June 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Miro who is a wrestler with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Lana’s husband has also reacted to her release. He himself had been a part of WWE for a decade. He was known as Rusev during his tenure with WWE. Currently, he is doing well with AEW and has successfully managed to defend his title at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 against Lance Archer. He joined AEW in September.

