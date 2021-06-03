sports

Liv Morgan Reacts to Ruby Riott's WWE Release, Calls Her Heidi Lovelace

Liv Morgan took to social media to share her views after the release of her tag team partner, Ruby Riott.

The Internet has been buzzing with all kinds of reactions ever since WWE has released some of its popular wrestlers such as Ruby Riott, Aleister Black, Braun Strowman, Lana, Buddy Murphy, and Santana Garrett. Most recently, Liv Morgan took to social media to share her views after the release of her tag team partner, Ruby Riott. In the tweet filled with admiration, she addressed Riott as ‘Heidi Lovelace’. This was her name on the Indies which she was a part of before WWE.

Her fans have shared their happy pictures together and have emphasised the fact that they will miss Riott and Morgan as a team. Some even mentioned that WWE has not behaved fairly with them. Here is a look at some of the reactions:

One user was worried about Morgan’s future in wrestling. The fan asked her to be careful with her expression as she might be next in line.

Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott had recently taken part in Friday’s SmackDown. In the match, they lost to Natalya and Tamina Snuka, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. The two of them had first teamed up in 2017. They were put with Sarah Logan as The Riott Squad. They then got split up in 2019 in the Superstar Shake-Up. However, they again reunited in 2020 and had been together ever since. Till now, Riott has not reacted to her release from WWE. She had been a part of it since 2016.

Meanwhile, Miro who is a wrestler with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Lana’s husband has also reacted to her release. He himself had been a part of WWE for a decade. He was known as Rusev during his tenure with WWE. Currently, he is doing well with AEW and has successfully managed to defend his title at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 against Lance Archer. He joined AEW in September.

first published:June 03, 2021, 19:54 IST