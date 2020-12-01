LIV vs AJA Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group D match, Liverpool vs Ajax - Playing XI, Football

Liverpool will welcome Ajax on Wednesday, December 2, in the exciting Group D fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Ajax match will be played at the Anfield stadium. In the last outing, Liverpool faced Atalanta and lost the match with a 2-0 scoreline. The Reds will look to bounce back when they face Ajax on their home turf. Liverpool are currently leading the points table with nine points from four outings.

Whereas, Ajax managed to keep a clean sheet with a 5-0 win over FC Emmen. The side will aim to extend the winning streak in their away fixture. Ajax are second on the league standings with seven points from four matches. A win in the upcoming game will see them move to the top slot.

The UEFA Champions League2020-21 game between Liverpool and Ajax is scheduled to kick off at 01:30am IST.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Real Madrid: LIV vs AJA Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 LIV vs AJA, Liverpool vs Ajax Dream11 Captain: Mane

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 LIV vs AJA, Liverpool vs Ajax Dream11 Vice-Captain: Samir Salah

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 LIV vs AJA, Liverpool vs Ajax Dream11 Goalkeeper: Alisson

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 LIV vs AJA, Liverpool vs Ajax Dream11 Defenders: Mazraoui, Schuurs, Matip, Tagliafico

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 LIV vs AJA, Liverpool vs Ajax Dream11 Midfielders: Henderson, Wijnaldum

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 LIV vs AJA, Liverpool vs Ajax Dream11 Strikers: Salah, Firmino, Tadic, Mane

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 LIV vs AJA, Liverpool possible starting line-up vs Real Madrid: Alisson; N Williams, R Williams, Matip, Tsimikas; Jones, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 LIV vs AJA, Ajax possible starting line-up vs Liverpool: Onana; Mazraoui, Schuurs, Martinez, Tagliafico; Labyad, Klaassen, Gravenberch; Neres, Traore, Tadic