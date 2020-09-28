LIV vs ARS Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Arsenal Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

LIV vs ARS Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Arsenal Dream11: A mouth-watering encounter between Liverpool and Arsenal awaits football fans in the Premier League tonight. Liverpool is all set to host Arsenal for the third match of theirs in the 2020-2021 campaign. Both teams have won the two matches they have played in the league this season.

The Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League 2020-21 match will be played at Anfield Stadium and is scheduled to start at 12.30am on Tuesday, September 29. In their previous outings, Arsenal defeated Leicester City and West Ham, while Liverpool dominated Lincoln City and Chelsea.

Team Liverpool will be playing tonight without their captain Jordan Henderson, who injured himself in the outing against Chelsea. There are doubts over participation of Alisson Becker. Another player who might miss the match is James Milner, while Joel Matip and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are confirmed absentees.

Arsenal too have a number of injury problems. The absentees on field will include Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Cedric Soares, Shkodran Mustafi, Gabriel Martinelli, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Emile Smith Rowe.

LIV vs ARS Premier League 2020-21, Liverpool vs Arsenal Live Streaming

Liverpool vs Arsenal match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers can also live streaming at Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

LIV vs ARS Premier League 2020-21, Liverpool vs Arsenal: Match Details

September 29 - 12:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Anfield Stadium

Premier League 2020-21, LIV vs ARS Dream11 team for Liverpool vs Arsenal

Premier League 2020-21, LIV vs ARS Dream11 prediction for Liverpool vs Arsenal captain: Salah

Premier League 2020-21, LIV vs ARS Dream11 prediction for Liverpool vs Arsenal vice-captain: Willian

Premier League 2020-21, LIV vs ARS Dream11 prediction for Liverpool vs Arsenal goalkeeper: Alisson

Premier League 2020-21, LIV vs ARS Dream11 prediction for Liverpool vs Arsenal defenders: Van Dijk, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Gabriel

Premier League 2020-21, LIV vs ARS Dream11 prediction for Liverpool vs Arsenal midfielders: Ceballos, Saka, Thiago

Premier League 2020-21, LIV vs ARS Dream11 prediction for Liverpool vs Arsenal strikers: Salah, Mane, Aubameyang

LIV vs ARS, Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool possible starting lineup vs Arsenal: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

LIV vs ARS, Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal possible starting lineup vs Liverpool: Leno; Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang