LIV vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction English League Cup, Liverpool vs Arsenal Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Liverpool will be taking on Arsenal in Round 16 of English League Cup on October 2 at Anfield. Liverpool vs Arsenal fixture will start at 12.15 am. Arsenal will try to win against Liverpool after losing to the Reds in a Premier League game on September 29. In that match, Liverpool got the better of Arsenal by 3-1. The two sides have played 230 matches against each other. Out of these games, the Reds have emerged victorious in 89 matches, while the Gunners have defeated them in 80 fixtures.

This time, matches are being played without the presence of audience in the stadium due to the Covid-19 situation. Football fans in India can watch Liverpool vs Arsenal match on Colors Infinity HD on TV and can live stream the same on Voot Select, JioTV and Tata Sky for subscribed users.

LIV vs ARS English League Cup Dream11 Team for Liverpool vs Arsenal

English League Cup LIV vs ARS Dream 11 Prediction, Liverpool vs Arsenal Captain: D Jota

English League Cup LIV vs ARS Dream 11 Prediction, Liverpool vs Arsenal Vice-Captain: T Minamino

English League Cup LIV vs ARS Dream 11 Prediction, Liverpool vs Arsenal Goalkeeper: Adrian

English League Cup LIV vs ARS Dream 11 Prediction, Liverpool vs Arsenal Defenders: N Williams, J Gomez, A Maitland Niles, D Luiz

English League Cup LIV vs ARS Dream 11 Prediction, Liverpool vs Arsenal Midfielders: T Minamino, D Jota, N Keita, C Jones, N Pepe

English League Cup LIV vs ARS Dream 11 Prediction, Liverpool vs Arsenal Striker: E Nketiah

English League Cup LIV vs ARS, Liverpool probable lineup vs Arsenal: Adrian, Milner, R Williams, Gomez, N Williams, Keita, Grujic, Jones, Jota, Minamino, Shaqiri

English League Cup LIV vs ARS, Arsenal probable lineup vs Liverpool: Runarsson, Luiz, Meghales, Tierney, Maitland-Niles, Willock, Ceballos, Saka, Pepe, Nketiah, Nelson