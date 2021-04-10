LIV vs AVL Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Aston Villa Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Liverpool will take on Aston Villa and this is the match where both sides will look to pose a late challenge for a top-four finish. Jurgen Klopp will want his side to come back after their midweek loss against Real Madrid in the Champions League tie. Although, they have been very inconsistent all season and come into this match placed seventh in the league, if results fall their way, they could well find themselves in the top four.

On the other hand, Aston Villa side have blipped in the recent past. They come into this match five points behind Liverpool with a game in hand.

Liverpool do not have any visible injury concerns leading into this match. However, we could see a number of players being rested as Klopp would want to keep his squad fresh for the second leg match against Real Madrid.

Aston Villa will be chuffed to welcome back team captain Jack Grealish for this match. However, Kourtney Hause and Wesley are still out injured owing to their respective injuries.

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Aston Villa game will commence at 07:30 pm IST.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Saturday, April 10- 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Roberto FirminoOllie WatkinsAlissonOzan Kabak, Nathaniel Phillips, Tyrone Mings, Ezri KonsaJames Milner, Curtis Jones, Douglas Luiz, TrezeguetRoberto Firmino, Ollie WatkinsLIV vs AVL, Premier League 2020-21Alisson; Andy Robertson, Ozan Kabak, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner; Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Roberto FirminoLIV vs AVL, Premier League 2020-21Emiliano Martinez; Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Matty Cash; Marvelous Nakamba, Douglas Luiz; Trezeguet, John McGinn

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here