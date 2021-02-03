LIV vs BRI Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Brighton and Hove Albion Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Liverpool will host Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Wednesday as they will look to win three Premier League wins in a row for the first time since September. The defending champions have since got back to the third spot after their 3-1 victory at West Ham United on Sunday.

Liverpool have dominated the fixtures between the two sides as they have won 19 out of the 32 matches played between both the sides.

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Brighton and Hove Albion game will commence at 01:45 am IST.

Liverpool vs Brighton and Hove Albion match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Thursday, February 04- 01:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)

LIV vs BRI, Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool possible starting line-up vs Brighton and Hove Albion: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Jordan Henderson, Andrew Robertson; Thiago, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri, Roberto Firmino

LIV vs BRI, Premier League 2020-21 Brighton and Hove Albion possible starting line-up vs Liverpool: Robert Sanchez; Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster; Daniel Burn, Pascal Gross, Vyes Bissouma, Solly March; Leandro Trossard, Adam Lallana, Neil Maupay