LIV vs BUR Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Burnley Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Liverpool will aim to rekindle their search for a first Premier League win since before Christmas when they will host Burnley at Anfield on Thursday evening. The reigning champions have dropped to fourth after they managed to take just three points from their last four top-flight outings. However, they will be favourites to return to winning ways against Burnley, which is a side that is very close to the relegation one.

Liverpool could well come into this match with six points adrift of the leaders at the halfway stage of their season. This is some way from their 13-point lead, with a game in hand. For Klopp, the injury concerns continue to multiply as defenders Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez remain sidelined with long-term issues. Also, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and Konstantinos Tsimikas have been ruled out.

Burnley, on the other hand, have a couple of injury issues. Their backup goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell is not available. Also, Charlie Taylor seems to be available, but he is ready for a return.

LIV vs BUR Premier League, Dream11 Liverpool probable line-up vs Burnley: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

LIV vs BUR Premier League, Dream11 Burnley probable line-up vs Liverpool: Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Robbie Brady, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood