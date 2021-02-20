LIV vs EVE Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Everton Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton will clash against one another and there are only three points that separate both sides on Saturday and there only three points that separate both the two sides in the Premier League table.

The champions have plummeted to sixth place as they have encountered a slump over the past two months and this has allowed their neighbours from across Stanley Park the chance to get on level on points with them this weekend.

Everton are winless in their last three Premier League games and they have lost the last two and drawing one. Liverpool have won three and drawn three of their last six meetings with Everton.

The head-to-head record is nothing to write home about for Everton. Their last win against Liverpool came way back in 2010 at Goodison Park.

Since 2010, only draws have given Evertonians some joy against their neighbours. The Reds have managed to win three and drawn three of their last six meetings with Everton.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti will be hopeful for the return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s return on Saturday. They have amassed 17 points from a possible 21 in a seven-game run that stretches back to the beginning of November.

LIV vs EVE Premier League 2020-21, Liverpool vs Everton: Match Details

Saturday, February 20 – 11:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Premier League 2020-21, LIV vs EVE Dream11 team for Liverpool vs Everton

Captain: Mohamed Salah

Vice-captain: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Ozan Kabak, Jordan Henderson, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey

Midfielders: Curtis Jones, Thiago, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Gylfi Sigurdsson

Strikers: Mohamed Salah, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

LIV vs EVE, Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool possible starting line-up vs Everton: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak, Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones, Thiago, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino

LIV vs EVE, Premier League 2020-21 Everton possible starting line-up vs Liverpool: Jordan Pickford, Lucas Digne, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate, Tom Davies, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Richarlison, James Rodriguez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin