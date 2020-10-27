LIV vs FCM Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League Liverpool vs FC Midtjylland Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Liverpool will welcome FC Midtjylland on Wednesday, October 28 at the Anfield. The match is going to be a crucial one for FCM as they will be aiming to open their point bank with this kick off. The UEFA Champions League Liverpool vs FC Midtjylland will commence from 1:30 AM. This will be the second match in the league for both the teams. In their respective first matches, the two of them had contrasting fortunes. The host Liverpool had registered its win after beating Ajax by 1-0 while FC Midtjylland lost the fixture to Atalanta BC by 4-0. At present, LIV have three points to their credit but FCM till now have not been able to score a single point.

Football enthusiasts in India can watch the UEFA Champions League Liverpool vs FC Midtjylland outing LIVE on Sony Ten channels and can live stream it on the Sony LIV app.

Dream11 Team for Liverpool vs FC Midtjylland

Dream 11 Captain: Henderson

Dream 11 vice-captain: Fabinho

Dream 11 goalkeeper: Alisson

Dream 11 Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Gomez, Paulinho

Dream 11 Midfielders: Onyeka, Henderson, Wijnaldum

Dream 11 strikers: Salah, Jota, Firmino

Liverpool probable lineup vs FC Midtjylland: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Gomez, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Jota

FC Midtjylland probable lineup vs Liverpool: Hansen; Andersson, Sviatchenko, Scholz, Paulinho; Onyeka, Cajuste; Dreyer, Sisto, Mabil; Kaba