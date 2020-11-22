LIV vs LEI  Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Leicester City Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The upcoming Premier League 2020-21 fixture will see a face-off between Liverpool and Leicester City on Monday, November 23. The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Leicester City fixture will be hosted at the Anfield Stadium. Liverpool, who are currently at the 4th spot in the league standings with 17 points, held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw. On the other hand, Leicester City defeated Wolves 1-0 in their last match. With eighteen points next to their name, Leicester City are sitting on the 3rd slot. A win tonight will take them to the top of the league table.

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Leicester City will be played at 12:45 am.

Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Leicester City : Team News, Injury Update

Liverpool goalkeeper and skipper Jordan Henderson is on the treatment table due to groin injury. Whereas, forward Mohamed Salah is currently in isolation after he tested positive for COVID-19 .

On the other hand, Leicester City, defender Timothy Castagne has completely recovered from his hamstring injury and he is expected to play from the starting whistle.

LIV vs LEI Premier League 2020-21, Liverpool vs Leicester City Live Streaming

Liverpool vs Leicester City match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live streaming at Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

LIV vs LEI Premier League 2020-21, Liverpool vs Leicester City: Match Details

November 23 – 12:45 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Anfield.

Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool possible starting line-up vs Leicester City : Alisson; Neco Williams, Matip, Phillips, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Jota

Premier League 2020-21 Leicester City possible starting line-up vs Liverpool: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Fuchs; Castagne, Tielemans, Mendy, Justin; Maddison, Barnes; Vardy