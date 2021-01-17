LIV vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Manchester United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The biggest fixture in the English calendar will take on even more significance this weekend when champions Liverpool host new Premier League leaders Manchester United at Anfield.

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Manchester United will be played at the Anfield Stadium on Sunday, January 17.

These are the two most successful clubs in the history of English football currently and they occupy the top positions in the table and now, they are separated by only three points as they head into this mouth-watering Merseyside meeting.

Liverpool and Manchester United have met each other 33 previous encounters between the two sides, and here, Manchester United hold the clear advantage. Now, they have won 15 games, lost 11 and have drawn seven.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not be able to call upon the services of centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, who are both out with long-term injuries.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will not be able to call upon the services of centre-back Phil Jones and Argentine defender Marcos Rojo – both are recuperating from their respective injuries.

The Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Manchester United will kick off at 10:00 pm.

LIV vs MUN Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Liverpool probable line-up vs Manchester United: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

LIV vs MUN Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Manchester United probable line-up vs Liverpool: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial