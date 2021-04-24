LIV vs NEW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Premier League between Liverpool vs Newcastle: Liverpool, who have not lost in their last four matches, will take on Newcastle United without their defender Nat Phillips, who is recovering from a hamstring injury but is not fit enough to figure in the matchday squad. But the Reds should be happy that midfielder Curtis Jones is back from a muscle problem, while manager Jurgen Klopp has shot down any fears over the fitness of forward Diogo Jota. Liverpool are now just two points behind the fourth-placed Chelsea. Mohamed Salah is likely to return to the side.

Newcastle will look to hurt Liverpool on the counter attack. The favourites Liverpool have not lost to Newcastle in their last 24 home league games since a 0-2 loss in April 1994.

The Premier League LIV vs NEW match will begin at 5PM IST.

LIV vs NEW Live Streaming

Premier League matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network, while live streaming is also available on Disney+Hostar.

LIV vs NEW Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, April 24 at Anfield in Liverpool. The game will start at 5PM IST.

LIV vs NEW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jonjo Shelvey

Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah

Goalkeeper: Martin Dubravka

Defenders: Fabinho, Ozan Kabak, Jacob Murphy,Paul Dummett

Midfielders: Thiago Alcântara, Jonjo Shelvey, James Milner

Strikers: Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Miguel Almiron

LIV vs NEW Probable XIs

LIV: Alisson Becker (GK); Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Ozan Kabak, Andy Robertson; Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcântara, James Milner; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

NEW: Martin Dubravka (GK); Jacob Murphy, Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie; Jonjo Shelvey, Sean Longstaff; Miguel Almiron; Callum Wilson, Joelinton

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here