LIV vs SOU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Liverpool vs Southampton Prediction: Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will look to close the gap on Chelsea when they next host Southampton FC in their next Premier League (EPL) fixture at Anfield on Saturday. Liverpool are currently seven points behind Chelsea at the Premier League table. However, they have a match in their hand as their previous game was postponed.

On the other hand, Southampton will play for their pride as they cannot mathematically finish their season in the top five at this point in the season. However, a win against Liverpool would secure their top-flight status. As of now, the Reds are currently sitting at the seventh spot in the EPL table with 54 points in their kitty. Liverpool have played 33 games this season, won 15, lost 9 and nine-match were drawn.

Southampton are sitting at the 16th spot with just 37 points under their name. Southampton have lost 16 of their 33 games this season.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC; here is everything you need to know:

LIV vs SOU Telecast

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights of Premier League in India.

LIV vs SOU Live Streaming

The match between LIV vs SOU is available to be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar in India.

LIV vs SOU Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, May 9 at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium. The game will start at 12:45 am (IST).

LIV vs SOU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohd Salah

Vice-Captain: Danny Ings

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Bednarek, Walker-Peters, TAA, Robertson

Midfielders: Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Wijnaldum

Forwards: Ings (VC), Salah (C), Origi

LIV vs SOU Probable XIs:

Liverpool Probable XI: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Ozan Kabak, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Southampton Probable XI: Alex McCarthy; Jack Stephens, Jannik Vestergaard, Jan Bednarek, Kyle Walker-Peters; Ibrahima Diallo, James Ward-Prowse, Theo Walcott, Stuart Armstrong; Nathan Redmond, Che Adams

