LIV vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have been on top of their game in the Premier League 2020-21. The two teams have equal number of points and wins to their credit. Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have registered seven wins in the league and have 25 points from 12 matches each in their kitty.

Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off will be played at the Anfield on Thursday, December 17. The match will commence from 1:30 AM IST.

Interestingly, both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur met the same fate in their respective previous matches. Liverpool faced Fulham on December 13. The two teams scored one goal each, leading the match to a draw. Tottenham Hotspur was up against Crystal Palace on the same day. These two teams also scored one goal each and the match ended in a draw.

LIV vs TOT Premier League 2020-21, Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur: Broadcast and Live Streaming

All Premier League 2020-21 matches will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Online viewers can watch the series on Disney+Hotstar VIP.

LIV vs TOT Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

LIV vs TOT Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Captain: Kane

LIV vs TOT Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Vice-Captain: Salah

LIV vs TOT Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Goalkeeper: Becker

LIV vs TOT Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Defenders: Dier, Fabinho, Alexander-Arnold

LIV vs TOT Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Midfielders: Hojbjerg, Wijnaldum, Minamino

LIV vs TOT Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Strikers: Kane, Salah, Heung-Min, Mane

LIV vs TOT Premier League 2020-21, Liverpool probable starting line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur: Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Minamino; Salah, Firmino, Mane

LIV vs TOT Premier League 2020-21, Tottenham Hotspur probable starting line-up vs Liverpool: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Sissoko, Hojbjerg; Bergwijn, Ndombele, Heung-Min; Kane