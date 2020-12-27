LIV vs WBA Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Liverpool did not have an entirely bright start to their campaign, but they have hit form at the top of the pile as they are all set to welcome West Brom to Anfield on Sunday afternoon. After their 2-1 win over Tottenham, they grew in confidence and then, followed it by a 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace. Now, Klopp’s men look in great shape as they look to defend their title.

West Brom have managed just a single victory this season and the odds are stacked against in them in this match at Anfield. They have conceded the second-most goals in the league this season – they have conceded 29 so far and their defence will be put to the sword.

Liverpool are well rested and they are in form going into the match and hence, West Bromwich Albion should expect a tough fight and need to be at their best in order to pull off a win which can be labelled an upset.

LIV vs WBA Premier League, Dream11 Team for Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion

LIV vs WBA Premier League, Dream11 Team for Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion captain: Sadio Mane

LIV vs WBA Premier League, Dream11 Team for Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion vice-captain: Mohamed Salah

LIV vs WBA Premier League, Dream11 Team for Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

LIV vs WBA Premier League, Dream11 Team for Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Darnell Furlong, Semi Ajayi

LIV vs WBA Premier League, Dream11 Team for Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion midfielders: Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Matheus Pereira, Connor Gallagher

LIV vs WBA Premier League, Dream11 Team for Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion strikers: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane

LIV vs WBA Premier League, Dream11 Liverpool probable line-up vs West Bromwich Albion: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

LIV vs WBA Premier League, Dream11 West Bromwich Albion probable line-up vs Liverpool: Sam Johnstone; Darnell Furlong, Semi Ajayi, Dara O'Shea, Kieran Gibbs; Matt Phillips, Romaine Sawyers, Matheus Pereira, Connor Gallagher, Grady Diangana; Karlan Grant