FIFA World Cup Live Score Croatia vs Canada Updates: All Eyes on Modric; CRO v CAN

Live now
By: Sports Desk
Last Updated: November 27, 2022, 21:06 IST
Doha
FIFA World Cup 2022 Belgium vs Morocco Live Updates: Croatia face Canada in their second 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F game at Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday.
Nikola Vlasic was left out of Croatia starting XI after he was substituted at halftime in their opening 0-0 draw with Morocco after suffering a calf injury, was replaced in the starting line-up by Marko Livaja in the only change to the Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Here is how Canada line-up: Milan Borjan; Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria; Richie Laryea, Stephen Eustaquio, Atiba Hutchinson, Alphonso Davies; Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David
Canada Formation: 3-4-3
Coach: John Herdman (ENG)
YOUR #CANMNT STARTING XI! 🇨🇦#WeCAN pic.twitter.com/A9O3EbrWRh
— Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) November 27, 2022
Here is how Croatia line-up: Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic; Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Marko Livaja
Croatia Formation: 4-3-3
Coach: Zlatko Dalic (CRO)
Ready? This is #Croatia starting lineup! 🥁 #CROCAN #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #Family ❤️🔥 #Vatreni pic.twitter.com/O8uzt9O5a4
— HNS (@HNS_CFF) November 27, 2022
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic made one change for his side’s crucial World Cup Group F clash with Canada as Marko Livaja replaced Nikola Vlasic.
The Croatians were held to a goalless draw in their group opener against Morocco so Dalic freshened up his attack by bringing in Hajduk Split forward Livaja to operate on the right flank.
Croatia, the runners-up at the 2018 World Cup, need a victory against underdogs Canada to get back on track for a place in the last 16.
Canada, playing in their first World Cup for 36 years, were beaten 1-0 by Belgium in their opening match and boss John Herdman made one change to his starting line-up.
Club Brugge forward Cyle Larin came in for Reading’s Junior Hoilett in Canada’s three-man attack.
The Atlas Lions get a huge win over Belgium.@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 27, 2022
Another major upset in this World Cup as this time Morocco stunned World Number 2 ranked Belgium with a sensation 2-0 victory. Belgium were miserable in front of the goal as they missed their shooting boots for the clash. While super substitute shone for Morocco to net the two goals and earn three crucial points. A mega upset and Morocco will remember this for a long time. BEL 0-2 MAR FULL TIME!
GOAL! Another one for Morocco as it’s GAME OVER for Belgium now they are two goals down now. Hakim Ziyech ran the show to provide a glorious assist to Zakaria Aboukhlal who hit the top bin. Thibaut Courtois had no chance this time. BEL 0-2 MAR 90+2′
The Belgium players are giving their all here in the final minutes to find the equalizer. Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku are key for Belgium to cut the lead here. The Inter Milan striker is moving quickly on the field to find the spaces BEL 0-1 MAR 87′
Romelu Lukaku enters the field with around 10 minutes left in the game
Near Post Magic ✨@EnMaroc | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/jbrh6UFknw
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 27, 2022
Abdelhamid Sabiri scores a sublime free kick to put Morocco ahead. It was quite similar to Hakim Ziyech’s disallowed goa. While it was a big mistake from Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois who misjudged it completely. Sensational from Morocco to take advantage of the situation. BEL 0-1 MAR 73′
Both teams have made some major changes here but Romelu Lukaku is still on the bench as Belgium continue to struggle in front of goal. BEL 0-0 MAR 70′
Kevin De Bruyne is trying to make his magic work but his teammates are not as well tuned here to her show as his teammates in Manchester City. Meanwhile, Morocco are creating some dangerous moves from counter-attacks to put Belgium’s defence under pressure. BEL 0-0 MAR 62′
Eden Hazard is also looking good here but the Belgium team is missing Romelu Lukaku here. The European giants have created several chances in this game but failed to find the back of the net. While on the other hand, Morocco is waiting for a moment of brilliance to stun Belgium. BEL 0-0 MAR 51′
The second half goes underway
Belgium avoided a big scare here as Hakim Ziyech almost put Morocco ahead. Kevin De Bruyne and Co have to pull up their socks in the second half, they played dominant football but finishing has been a big concern for them. BEL 0-0 MAR HALF TIME!
What a strike from Hakim Ziyech here but Romain Saiss was offside here as Morocco missed the chance to get ahead in the game. It could have been the first goal of the 2022 World Cup which came through a free kick. Belgium players were in disbelief as Thibaut Courtois missed it completely but the VAR saved them. BEL 0-0 MAR 45+1′
Morocco under pressure here as they are unable to stop the Belgium players to move the ball into the spaces. However, the European giants have not been able to hit just one shot on target. They have to pull up their socks to take a lead ahead of half time whistle. BEL 0-0 MAR 40′
Belgium continue to knock on the doors here to find a goal here. They look much more comfortable with the ball in this match as compared to their match against Canada. While Morocco need Hakimi Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi to showcases something big here. BEL 0-0 MAR 25′
Belgium have started gaining control in the game as they are constantly making moves for the goals. They are dominating the possession with over 80 percent at the moment. They will look for Kevin De Bruyne to produce some magic here. BEL 0-0 MAR 14′
A bright start from Morocco as they are not letting Belgium control the game in the initial minutes. Michy Batshuayi attempted a shot on target for Belgium but the goalkeeper stood tall there. Belgium struggled in the game against Canada despite the win but here they are looking more composed. BEL 0-0 MAR 6′
Canada’s Atiba Hutchinson will become the first man to win 100 caps for the country after he was named in their staring line-up.
Cyle Larin came in for Junior Hoilett in the only change to the Canada side that were beaten 1-0 by Belgium in their opener.
Morocco jeopardised Belgium’s World Cup hopes as Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal’s late goals secured a surprise 2-0 triumph in Doha on Sunday.
Belgium, third in Russia four years ago, could have qualified for the last 16 with victory but instead produced another insipid display after their fortunate opening win over Canada.
Substitute Sabiri was the hero thanks to a 73rd-minute free-kick which Thibaut Courtois allowed to bounce in at his near post, before Aboukhlal grabbed a second in stoppage time.
Costa Rica put a huge dent in Japan’s hopes of reaching the World Cup last 16 when they rebounded from their 7-0 hammering by Spain to claim a surprise 1-0 victory in Group E on Sunday.
The door was ajar for Japan to seal their place in the knockout round after their historic opening win over Germany on the same day as Costa Rica’s collapse.
But Keysher Fuller’s curling 81st-minute effort, Costa Rica’s first shot on target in the tournament, rocked Japan and put their hopes of progression in peril.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot
What date FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Canada will be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Canada will take place on November 27, Sunday.
Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Croatia vs Canada be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Canada will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.
What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Croatia vs Canada begin?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Canada will begin at 9:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Croatia vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
Croatia vs Canada match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Croatia vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
Croatia vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.
Read all the Latest Sports News here