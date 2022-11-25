FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score, Wales vs Iran Updates: WAL 0-0 IRN, Both Teams Desperate to Find Goal

Live now
By: Sports Desk
Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 17:17 IST
Doha
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Wales vs Iran: Iran lost their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 6-2 to England. The intensity of that defeat must have been pretty hard as Gareth Southgate’s men ran riot in the match
Iran would be hoping that they can come back from this setback and get some crucial points on the board in their upcoming fixture against Wales. The Welsh side played USA
The pressure is mounting on Iran to find a goal here as a draw might end their hopes to qualify for the knockout stage. While Wales also have to win this tie to make their case strong. WAL 0-0 IRN 83′
Iran have the best chances so far in this game but they have not been able to get it right in front of goals. While players like Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey have not been able to create their magic so far. WAL 0-0 IRN 74′
Both teams have picked up pace in the second half but Wales are still looking to find something from long balls, while Iran are waiting patiently to get something from counter attacks. WAL 0-0 IRN 64′
Iran are making the big moves in the second half as they hit the bar twice within seconds here. Wales are fortunate that the scoreline is still 0-0, they are on the backfoot here. Iran need to knock on the door regularly to find the goal here. WAL 0-0 IRN 52′
The second half goes underway
HALF-TIME! Both teams have played underwhelming football in the first half and it will be crucial for them to work collectively to get something out of this. They are relying on long passes here which didn’t work well.
The goalkeepers are not tested much so far in the game both teams have failed to find the rhythm here. Wales have dominated the possession so far but haven’t been able to produce anything special. WAL 0-0 IRN 41′
Iran are looking to shock Wales with counter-attack, they almost did it but the off-side took away the goal from them. The long passes are not allowing any team to make a dangerous move here. WAL 0-0 IRN 24′
Nothing much from Gareth Bale here so far but Wales have started making some moves here to test Iran’s defence. WAL 0-0 IRN 13′
Both teams are playing long passes here in the initial minutes. Wales are the favourites here as they have some firepower in their frontline to exploit Iran’s defence but the long passes won’t help them much. WAL 0-0 IRN 7′
Kick-Off at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium
Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has made five changes to the side that lost 6-2 against England, bringing Bayer Leverkusen striker Sardar Azmoun back into the starting line-up.
Azmoun will partner Porto striker Mehdi Taremi, who scored two goals against England.
The Persian Eagles named Hossein Hosseini between the sticks, with goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand missing after suffering concussion against England.
Both Bale and Chris Mepham enter the match on yellow cards and will be suspended for the final group stage match against England if they pick up another booking.
Iran’s Morteza Pouraligangi and Alireza Jahanbakhsh also picked up bookings against England.
Wales striker Kieffer Moore has been named in the starting line-up for Friday’s match against Iran after his impressive performance off the bench in the opening 1-1 draw against the USA.
Midfielder Joe Allen, who has not played since September, has been named on the bench for the Group B clash.
Wales captain Gareth Bale will make his 110th appearance for the Dragons, breaking the team’s all-time appearance record.
Today’s line-ups for 🏴🆚🇮🇷 are in!#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 25, 2022
Iran lost their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 6-2 to England. The intensity of that defeat must have been pretty hard as Gareth Southgate’s men ran riot in the match
Iran would be hoping that they can come back from this setback and get some crucial points on the board in their upcoming fixture against Wales. The Welsh side played USA in the first match of their group stage and drew that fixture 1-1.
Gareth Bale got himself on the scoresheet in the 82nd minute via a penalty and the presence of Kieffer Moore was integral in the latter stages of the game. They would be hoping to get more out of the game against this Irani side who are already under some pressure at the moment.
Gareth Bale got himself on the scoresheet in the 82nd minute via a penalty and the presence of Kieffer Moore was integral in the latter stages of the game. They would be hoping to get more out of the game against this Irani side who are already under some pressure at the moment.
Carlos Queiroz’s men on the other hand would want to forget all about their dismal performance against the English side. They will certainly need a more effective defence if they are to make any sort of impact against Gareth Bale and Co
Apart from Iran and Wales, England and USA are also part of Group B in the FIFA World Cup.
When will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Wales and Iran be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022, Wales vs Iran match will take place on November 25, Friday.
Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Wales vs Iran be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Wales and Iran will be played at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.
What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Wales vs Iran begin?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Wales and Iran will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Wales vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
The Wales vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Wales vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
The Wales vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.
Wales vs Iran Possible Starting XIs
Iran Predicted Starting Line-up: H. Hosseini; Sadegh Moharrami, Morteza Pouraliganji, Roozbeh Cheshmi, M. Hosseini, Milad Mohammadi; Jakanbakhsh, Noorollahi, Karimi, Ali Gholizadeh, Mehdi Taremi
Wales Predicted Starting Line-up: Hennessey; Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Connor Roberts, Aaron Ramsey, Ampadu, Neco Williams, Dan James, Gareth Bale; Kieffer Moore
