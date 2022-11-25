FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score, Netherlands vs Ecuador Updates: Cody Gakpo Scores; NED 1-0 ECU

Read more

the day’s other Group A game, or if the Dutch win.

It would confirm Qatar as the worst-performing host team in the 92-year history of the World Cup.

Senegal, on the other hand, got its campaign back on track after losing 2-0 to the Netherlands in the first match.

Against Qatar, Senegal striker Boulaye Dia drilled in the first goal after defender Boualem Khoukhi tried to make a clearance under no pressure, didn’t connect properly and landed on his backside. The ball dribbled away from Khoukhi.

And Dia, grateful for the gift, lashed it in.

Famara Diedhiou made it 2-0 at the start of the second half with a header from a corner while two Qatar defenders failed to stop him.

Qatar was denied a penalty and the chance of the lead before Dia’s goal, though, when Akram Afif was clear on the left and then knocked over by a charging Ismaila Sarr. Referee Antonio Mateu of Spain didn’t award a penalty even though replays suggested that contact was made.

Qatar did at least score a goal through substitute Mohammed Muntari. He headed in to finally beat Edouard Mendy after the Chelsea goalkeeper had pulled off two world-class saves to deny Qatar, which rallied in the second half.

But Qatar’s hopes of a fightback to boost its qualification chances lasted six minutes before Senegal substitute Bamba Dieng reestablished the two-goal advantage.

Iran scored twice after the eighth minute of stoppage time to snatch a stunning 2-0 win over Wales on Friday that breathed new life into their World Cup campaign and left the Welsh flat on their backs and facing a make-or-break decider against England.

After Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey was sent off in the 87th minute, Iran produced a remarkable finale, with Roozbeh Cheshmi driving home to give them the lead before Ramin Rezaeian added another in the 11th minute of stoppage time.

