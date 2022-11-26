Poland vs Saudi Arabia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: POL 1-0 KSA, Zielinski Finds Crucial Goal as Poland Ahead at Half Time

Live now
By: Sports Desk
Last Updated: November 26, 2022, 19:26 IST
Al Wakrah
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Poland vs Saudi Arabia Updates: Saudi Arabia named Salem Al-Dawsari, the player whose goal earned them a famous victory against Argentina in their World Cup opener, as captain for their second match against Poland on Saturday.
Poland are captained again by Robert Lewandowski, the Barcelona forward who is still looking for the first World Cup goal of his career after he missed a penalty in Read More
Salem Al-Dawsari – Hero of Argentina match, misses a penalty here. Absolute scenes as Wojciech Szczęsny made a sensational save here to keep Poland on top. Excellent from Poland here as Al-Dawsari is in disbelief after missing from the spot. POL 1-0 KSA 45+1′
GOAL! Poland strike first here as Piotr Zieliński finds the back of the net with a powerful strike. However, it was Robert Lewandowski who made it possible for Zieliński to find it. He served him the ball in a very comfortable position. Excellent from Poland to draw the first blood here. POL 1-0 KSA 39′
Poland are moving the ball quite well as compared to their last match against Mexico. Robert Lewandowski has to pull off something special here to break the deadlock here created by Saudi Arabia’s defenders. POL 0-0 KSA 30′
Poland are giving it back to Saudi Arabia here in terms of physicality which is making the match quite interesting here. Interestingly, Saudi have dominated the possession so far in this game. POL 0-0 KSA 20′
Saudi Arabia have started making big moves here as they stunned Poland with a counter-attack but Wojciech Szczęsny managed to stop it with a big dive. A high-octane start to the game here. POL 0-0 KSA 14′
Robert Lewandowski had a forgettable outing against Mexico where he also failed to score from the penalty spot. It will be a tough task for him to breach Saudi Arabia’s defence which put pressure on Argentina to produce one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history. Poland are trying here to surprise Saudi early here. POL 0-0 KSA 6′
Kick-off at Education City Stadium
Saudi Arabia (4-1-4-1)
Mohammed Al-Owais; Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ali Al-Bulayhi, Mohammed Al-Burayk, Saud Abdulhamid; Abdulelah Al-Malki; Sami Al-Naji, Mohamed Kanno, Feras Al-Brikan, Salem Al-Dawsari (capt); Saleh Al-Shehri
Coach: Herve Renard (FRA)
Referee: Wilton Sampaio (BRA)
Poland (4-4-2)
Wojciech Szczesny; Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Matty Cash, Bartosz Bereszynski; Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Krystian Bielik; Arkadiusz Milik, Robert Lewandowski (capt)
Coach: Czeslaw Michiewicz (POL)
A crucial victory for Australia here to remain alive in the race for the knockout stage. Tunisia played well in the first half but didn’t find the rhythm in the last 45 minutes to find the equalizer. Australia kept on knocking the doors in the second half to score more but Mitchell Duke’s goal was enough for them to get three points. TUN 0-1 AUS FULL-TIME!
A clinical performance from Australia in the second half as Tunisia are struggling to create any major problems. They have now looking to take the long shots which are also not helping them. TUN 0-1 AUS 83′
Australia had a golden opportunity here to double the lead but the number 7 failed to get any connection with the ball. Tunisia have struggled in the second half as the Aussies are running the show here. TUN 0-1 AUS 73′
The Tunisia manager has been quite active near the line as he is directing his players to make the moves. While Australia are now focusing on keeping the possession here to put pressure on the opposition. TUN 0-1 AUS 64′
It seems like Australia have decided to park the bus at the backline to stop Tunisia find a goal here. They look ready to shock Tunisia on the counter attacks. TUN 0-1 AUS 54′
The second half goes underway.
An early goal has helped Australia in taking the control of the game. Tunisia have played slightly better here but the finishing has been a big concern for them in the first half. Australia have been rock solid at the back line and they have to continue it in the next 45 minutes of the game. TUN 0-1 AUS HALF TIME!
Tunisia are trying quite hard to get an equalizer but Australia have been rock solid in the defence. The passing has been brilliant from Tunisia but they are struggling to get the ball past the net. TUN 0-1 AUS 44′
Salman Al-Faraj, who usually captains Saudi Arabia, is not in the starting line-up after suffering an injury in the team’s opening match. Argentina face Mexico in the other Group C match later Saturday.
After holding a star-studded Denmark in a goalless draw, Tunisia gears up to face Australia in the Group D Fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.
On the other hand, Coach Graham Arnold told his Australia side “to muscle up” for what promises to be a physical World Cup clash against Tunisia in front of a hostile crowd on Saturday.
Australia’s World Cup campaign will be in grave danger if they don’t win and it will be akin to an away match in Qatar with an estimated 30,000 Tunisian fans expected to back their side at Al Janoub Stadium.
