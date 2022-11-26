Poland vs Saudi Arabia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: POL 1-0 KSA, Zielinski Finds Crucial Goal as Poland Ahead at Half Time

Read more

his side’s opening 0-0 draw with Mexico.

Salman Al-Faraj, who usually captains Saudi Arabia, is not in the starting line-up after suffering an injury in the team’s opening match. Argentina face Mexico in the other Group C match later Saturday.

After holding a star-studded Denmark in a goalless draw, Tunisia gears up to face Australia in the Group D Fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

On the other hand, Coach Graham Arnold told his Australia side “to muscle up” for what promises to be a physical World Cup clash against Tunisia in front of a hostile crowd on Saturday.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Australia took a shock lead against holders France in their opener in Qatar before being soundly beaten 4-1 and have another tough test in a Tunisian side who held Denmark to a goalless draw.

Australia’s World Cup campaign will be in grave danger if they don’t win and it will be akin to an away match in Qatar with an estimated 30,000 Tunisian fans expected to back their side at Al Janoub Stadium.

On what date will the match between Poland and Saudi Arabia be played?

The match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will be played on November 26, Saturday.

Where will the match between Poland and Saudi Arabia be played?

The match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will be played at the Education City Stadium.

What time will the match between Poland and Saudi Arabia begin?

The match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will begin at 6:30 pm IST, on November 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Poland and Saudi Arabia?

The match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil’s Neymar Out of Group Stage with Ankle Injury

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Poland and Saudi Arabia?

The match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Read all the Latest Sports News here