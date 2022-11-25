FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score, Qatar vs Senegal Updates: QAT 0-0 SEN, Both Teams Look to Take Early Lead

Live now
By: Sports Desk
Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 19:01 IST
Doha
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Qatar vs Senegal: Hosts Qatar dropped goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb for their must-win clash against Senegal at the World Cup on Friday, bringing in Meshaal Barsham to replace him. Al Sheeb looked shaky in Qatar's opening 2-0 defeat to Ecuador and conceded a first-half penalty that Enner Valencia converted. Barsham is one of three new faces in the Qatar line-up, along with defender Isamil
Looking at the stats, Senegal have so far taken 6 shots with just one on target. While Qatar hit 2 with none on the target. The visitors have dominated the possession with 63 percent. QAT 0-0 SEN 30′
The Senegal forwards continue to test Qatar glovesman Meshaal Barsham with some good shots. The pressure is mounting on Qatar defence as they are allowing the opposition to take the shots at will. QAT 0-0 SEN 24′
Senegal have a strong defending unit and they have put pressure on Qatar forwards so far. They are dominating the possession at the moment while the Qatar are relying on counter attacks here. QAT 0-0 SEN 14′
As expected Senegal started the game with a solid approach here. They are trying to cause trouble for Qatar from both flanks. The defenders have to bee on their toes to stop Senegal forwards here. QAT 0-0 SEN 6′
Kick-Off at Al Thumama Stadium.
Starting line-ups:
Qatar (5-3-2)
Meshaal Barsham; Pedro Miguel, Ismail Mohamad, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Homam Ahmed; Karim Boudiaf, Assim Madibo, Hassan Al Haydos (capt); Almoez Ali, Akram Afif
Coach: Felix Sanchez (ESP)
Senegal (4-3-3)
Edouard Mendy; Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly (capt), Ismail Jakobs, Abdou Diallo; Idrissa Gana Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Krepin Diatta; Boulaye Dia, Ismaila Sarr, Famara Diedhiou
Coach: Aliou Cisse (SEN)
FULL TIME! Iran completely take advantage of one extra man on the field as they pinned Wales in injury time to win the match 2-0. They failed to find goals during the 90 minutes but were absolutely clinical in the injury time to outclass Gareth Bale’s Wales. WAL 0-2 IRN
Back-to-back goals for Iran in the extra time to pin Wales down here. Sensational from Iran as they arrived in the box with authority and creates a 4 vs 2 equation as Ramin Rezaeian finds the net here. WAL 0-2 IRN 90+11′
GOAL!!!!!!!! ABSOULTE CLUTCH! What a strike to find the goal in the 8th minute of extra time. This is what football is all about. From outside of the box Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored an absolute screamer at the bottom corner. Iran deserved this after dominating Wales in the second half. WAL 0-1 IRN 90+8′
Red Card For Wales Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey
The pressure is mounting on Iran to find a goal here as a draw might end their hopes to qualify for the knockout stage. While Wales also have to win this tie to make their case strong. WAL 0-0 IRN 83′
Iran have the best chances so far in this game but they have not been able to get it right in front of goals. While players like Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey have not been able to create their magic so far. WAL 0-0 IRN 74′
Both teams have picked up pace in the second half but Wales are still looking to find something from long balls, while Iran are waiting patiently to get something from counter attacks. WAL 0-0 IRN 64′
Iran are making the big moves in the second half as they hit the bar twice within seconds here. Wales are fortunate that the scoreline is still 0-0, they are on the backfoot here. Iran need to knock on the door regularly to find the goal here. WAL 0-0 IRN 52′
The second half goes underway
HALF-TIME! Both teams have played underwhelming football in the first half and it will be crucial for them to work collectively to get something out of this. They are relying on long passes here which didn’t work well.
The goalkeepers are not tested much so far in the game both teams have failed to find the rhythm here. Wales have dominated the possession so far but haven’t been able to produce anything special. WAL 0-0 IRN 41′
Iran are looking to shock Wales with counter-attack, they almost did it but the off-side took away the goal from them. The long passes are not allowing any team to make a dangerous move here. WAL 0-0 IRN 24′
Nothing much from Gareth Bale here so far but Wales have started making some moves here to test Iran’s defence. WAL 0-0 IRN 13′
Both teams are playing long passes here in the initial minutes. Wales are the favourites here as they have some firepower in their frontline to exploit Iran’s defence but the long passes won’t help them much. WAL 0-0 IRN 7′
Senegal make two changes from their opening 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands. Ismail Jakobs replaces Pape Abou Cisse in defence, while forward Famara Diedhiou comes into the line-up in place of Cheikhou Kouyate.
Iran lost their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 6-2 to England. The intensity of that defeat must have been pretty hard as Gareth Southgate’s men ran riot in the match
Iran would be hoping that they can come back from this setback and get some crucial points on the board in their upcoming fixture against Wales. The Welsh side played USA in the first match of their group stage and drew that fixture 1-1.
Gareth Bale got himself on the scoresheet in the 82nd minute via a penalty and the presence of Kieffer Moore was integral in the latter stages of the game. They would be hoping to get more out of the game against this Irani side who are already under some pressure at the moment.
Carlos Queiroz’s men on the other hand would want to forget all about their dismal performance against the English side. They will certainly need a more effective defence if they are to make any sort of impact against Gareth Bale and Co
When will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Senegal be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Senegal will take place on November 25, Friday.
Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Qatar vs Senegal be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Senegal will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium.
What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Qatar vs Senegal begin?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Senegal will begin at 6:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Qatar vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
The Qatar vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Qatar vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
The Qatar vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.
Qatar vs Senegal Possible Starting XIs
Qatar Predicted Starting Line-up: Al-Sheeb; Al-Rawi, B Khoukhi, A Hassan; Pedro Miguel, Hatem, Al-Haydos, K Boudiaf, H Ahmed; A Afif, A Ali
Senegal Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Abou Cisse, Abdou Diallo, I Gueye, N Mendy, Ndiaye, I Sarr, Diatta, Dia
