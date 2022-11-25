FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score, Qatar vs Senegal Updates: QAT 0-0 SEN, Both Teams Look to Take Early Lead

Read more

Mohamad and midfielder Assim Madibo. Bassam Hisham and Abdulaziz Hatem make way for them.

Senegal make two changes from their opening 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands. Ismail Jakobs replaces Pape Abou Cisse in defence, while forward Famara Diedhiou comes into the line-up in place of Cheikhou Kouyate.

Iran lost their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 6-2 to England. The intensity of that defeat must have been pretty hard as Gareth Southgate’s men ran riot in the match

Iran would be hoping that they can come back from this setback and get some crucial points on the board in their upcoming fixture against Wales. The Welsh side played USA in the first match of their group stage and drew that fixture 1-1.

Gareth Bale got himself on the scoresheet in the 82nd minute via a penalty and the presence of Kieffer Moore was integral in the latter stages of the game. They would be hoping to get more out of the game against this Irani side who are already under some pressure at the moment.

Carlos Queiroz’s men on the other hand would want to forget all about their dismal performance against the English side. They will certainly need a more effective defence if they are to make any sort of impact against Gareth Bale and Co

When will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Senegal be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Senegal will take place on November 25, Friday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Qatar vs Senegal be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Senegal will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Qatar vs Senegal begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Senegal will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Qatar vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Qatar vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Qatar vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Qatar vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Qatar vs Senegal Possible Starting XIs

Qatar Predicted Starting Line-up: Al-Sheeb; Al-Rawi, B Khoukhi, A Hassan; Pedro Miguel, Hatem, Al-Haydos, K Boudiaf, H Ahmed; A Afif, A Ali

Senegal Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Abou Cisse, Abdou Diallo, I Gueye, N Mendy, Ndiaye, I Sarr, Diatta, Dia

