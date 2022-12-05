Japan vs Croatia Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Latest Updates: JPN vs CRO Line-ups Out as Another Blockbuster on Cards

Live now
By: Sports Desk
Last Updated: December 05, 2022, 19:55 IST
Doha
Live Score Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Japan vs Croatia Round of 16 FIFA World Cup 2022 live match from Qatar. Japan have emerged as the biggest underdog in the ongoing edition of the mega football event. They have beaten European giants Germany and Spain in the group stage to make an entry to the Round of 16 as their group leaders. The team looks unified and plays quality Read More
📋 Here’s how #JPN and #HRV are looking this evening!#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022
Croatia (4-3-3)
Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Barisic; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic; Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic
Coach: Zlatko Dalic (CRO)
Japan (3-4-3)
Shuichi Gonda; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Maya Yoshida (capt), Shogo Taniguchi; Junya Ito, Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita, Yuto Nagatomo; Ritsu Doan, Daichi Kamada, Daizen Maeda
Coach: Hajime Moriyasu (JPN)
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Japan vs Croatia Round of 16 FIFA World Cup 2022 live match from Qatar
Meanwhile, Croatia’s squad features only a few of the players which led them to the World Cup final in 2018, runners-up to France, but Luka Modric is defying time to be one of those few constants.
The 37-year-old Real Madrid midfielder worked tirelessly across the full 90 minutes of the 0-0 draw with Belgium on Thursday to book Croatia’s place in the last 16, where they face Japan on Monday.
The captain leads by example, showing the younger players what is possible and how much effort achieving it takes.
If the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner, with five Champions League titles to his name, still toils selflessly in midfield, there can be no excuses for anyone else not to follow suit.
When will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Croatia be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Croatia will take place on December 5, Monday.
Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Croatia be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Croatia will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium.
What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Japan vs Croatia begin?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Croatia will begin at 8:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
The Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
The Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.
