Live Score PKL 2022 Friday Matches Updates: Dabang Delhi Start Title Defence Against U Mumba

special occasion as fans will be welcomed back to the stadium with open arms after a gap of three years.

Expressing his excitement for the season, Dabang Delhi K.C. Captain Naveen Kumar said, “We are the Defending Champions so we are confident that we will perform well in this season as well. I used to play for the team earlier as a player and now I will still play for the team as a Captain. I will have to take our team forward. A person gets stronger with responsibility so I will keep my responsibilities in mind and play well this season.”

Meanwhile, the home team (Bengaluru Bulls) Captain for the first leg of the tournament spoke about the inclusion of star raider Vikash Kandola in his team, Mahender Singh said, “Vikash is a good raider and he has performed in the previous seasons of vivo Pro Kabaddi League. We have a lot of expectations from him. I hope that he plays well this season and helps us win many matches.”

Dabang Delhi and U Mumba Possible Starting Line-up:

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Tejas Patil, Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Monu, Anil Kumar, Ashu Malik

U Mumba: Guman Singh, Ashish, Kiran Magar, Surinder Singh, Rinku, Harendra Kumar, Rahul Sethpal

BLR vs TEL Predicted Line-up:

Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Playing Line-up: Vikash Khandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Aman, GB More

Telugu Titans Predicted Playing Line-up: Siddharth Desai, Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ravinder Pahal, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas Possible Starting line-up:

Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Rahul Chaudhary, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbhageri, Ashish

U.P. Yoddhas Predicted Starting Line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Nitin Tomar, Surender Gill, Abozar Mighani, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh

