PKL 2022 Live Monday Match Updates: U Mumba Defeat UP Yoddhas 30-23 to Register 1st Win This Season

But they didn’t have an impressive start as they were defeated by Dabang Delhi K.C. in their first match. The likes of Guman Singh and Ashish will be key to their chances on Monday.

Meanwhile, the match between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants promises to be a riveting contest. Both Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants had a very good last season. But they would like to go all the way this season. For Gujarat, the likes of Sandeep Kandola and Rakesh Sangroya will have to come up with the goods.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants will be played on October 10, Monday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants will be played at Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and U.P. Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

