The Boston Celtics will be looking to maintain their winning run as they take on Milwaukee Bucks in a pivotal Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semi-final playoff series on Wednesday night. The Bucks stole home-court advantage with a Game 1 win in Boston. The Celtics avenged that loss by scripting a come-from-behind 116-108 win at Milwaukee in Game 4 on Monday.

Al Horford and Marcus Smart played a key role in the Celtics’ win. Horford registered a postseason career-high 30 points and Marcus Smart hit two clutch shots down the stretch as the Celtics evened the best-of-seven series 2-2.

Now Celtics will hope to exploit the home advantage and try to go ahead in the series.

On the other hand, Milwaukee will be looking for consistency from their supporting cast in Game 5. The Bucks had a good offensive efficiency during the regular season, scoring more than 1.14 points per possession. Therefore, Milwaukee will hope that their prolific offense steps up in the playoffs.

Here’s everything you need to know about Game 5 of the best-of-seven series between Boston and Brooklyn.

What date NBA Playoffs 2022 match between Boston Celtics (BOS) and Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) will be played?

The match between Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will take place on May 11, 2022.

Where will the NBA Playoffs 2022 match between Boston Celtics (BOS) and Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) will be played?

The match between Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will be held at TD Garden – Boston.

What time will the NBA Playoffs 2022 match between Boston Celtics (BOS) and Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) begin?

The match between Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will start at 4:30 AM IST on May 12, 2022.

Which TV channels will broadcast match between Boston Celtics (BOS) and Milwaukee Bucks (MIL)?

The match between Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks can be seen on the Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Boston Celtics (BOS) and Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) match?

The match between Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA with an NBA League Pass.

Boston Celtics (BOS) and Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) Possible Starting Team

Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Line-up: PG: Marcus Smart SG: Jaylen Brown SF: Jayson Tatum PF: Grant Williams C: Al Horford

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Line-up: PG: Jrue Holiday SG: Grayson Allen SF: Wesley Matthews PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo C: Brook Lopez

