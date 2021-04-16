In the eighth match of IPL 2021, Punjab Kings will take the field against Chennai Super Kings on Friday. PBKS and CSK have made a contrasting start to the season. Punjab played out a last-over thriller against Rajasthan Royals and ended up on the winning end. However, CSK were handed a seven-wicket thrashing by Delhi Capitals.

When will Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match be played?

The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 match will be played on Friday, April 16.

Where will Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match be played?

The PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match start?

The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 match will begin at 7.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match ?

The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 live match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD, SD channels, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, SD channels.

Where will Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match be live streamed?

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

IPL 2021, Match 8: Predict Who Will Win

What are the Probable 11s of Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match?

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep SinghFaf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar

What are the full squads of Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings?

KL Rahul, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan PorelRavindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Narayan Jagadeesabn, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran

