South Africa will lock horns with Pakistan in the fourth and final T20I of the ongoing bilateral series. The match will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion and is scheduled to start from 6:00 PM (IST) on Friday, April 16.

After the first three games, the visiting team are sitting with an unassailable 2-1 lead. In the third game at the same venue,the host posted 203/5 in their first innings. Openers Janneman Malan (55) and Aiden Makaram (63) starred with the bat and provided a good start. But in reply, Babar Azam and his men chased down the mammoth total, thanks to skipper’s sublime ton, with Mohammad Rizwan (73) denyingthe Proteas a victory at home.

Although the home side’s inexperienced bowling attack showed some patches of brilliance, Pakistani’s incredible form with the bat continued to overpower them throughout.Nevertheless, the Proteas will be seeking a series-leveling win on Friday, while Pakistan will aim to secure another win and deny the Proteas another trophy this season.

When will the 4th T20I match between South Africa (SA) vs Pakistan (PAK) start?

The 4th T20I will be played on Friday, April 16.

Where will the 4th T20I match between South Africa (SA) vs Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The match will be played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

What time will the 4th T20I match between South Africa (SA) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The match will begin at 6.00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 4th T20I match between South Africa (SA) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

The four-match T20I series will be telecasted live on Star Sports network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 4th T20I match between South Africa (SA) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

The live streaming for all matches of the South Africa vs Pakistan series is available on Disney + Hotstar.

SA vs PAK 4th T20I, probable XI

Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (C, WK), Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Sisanda Magala/Migael Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad WilliamsBabar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

