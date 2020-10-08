Live Streaming I-League Qualifiers 2020-21 Bhawanipore FC vs FC Bengaluru United: When and Where to Watch on TV

Bhawanipore FC and FC Bengaluru United kick-off the I-League Qualifiers 2020 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata at IST 12.30pm on Thursday, October 8.

“The whole world has been facing the pandemic situation for the last few months. No denying that has hampered everyone’s daily lives. This tournament is a big effort at returning us all to our daily lives,” said Bhawanipore FC Head Coach Sankarlal Chakraborty, on the eve of their opening match. “This is an important step for us all.”

FC Bengaluru Head Coach Richard Hood stated that though there are a number of restrictions imposed on all the sides, keeping in line with the COVID-safety regulations, operating under such guidelines have become “second nature.”

“Most of the best practices that come with the COVID Safety regulations have been the new normal and have become second nature for our squad by now,” said Hood. “We appreciate the regulations that have been charted out for us and also acknowledge the pro-activeness of the organisers in being adaptive and responsive to evolve the same as time progresses,” he added.

Where to watch the I-League Qualifiers 2020-21 Bhawanipore FC vs FC Bengaluru United match live in India (TV channels)?

Bhawanipore FC will face FC Bengaluru United in the opening match of the I-League qualifier 2020-21 at 12:30 PM on October 8. The I-League qualifier Bhawanipore FC vs FC Bengaluru United match will be telecast on 1Sports.

How and where to watch the online I-League Qualifiers 2020-21 Bhawanipore FC vs FC Bengaluru United match live streaming?

Bhawanipore FC vs FC Bengaluru United match will streamed on 1Sports Facebook page.