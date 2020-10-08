Live Streaming I-League Qualifiers 2020-21 Mohammedan SC vs Garhwal FC: When and Where to Watch on TV

Mohammedan SC will take on Garhwal FC at the Kalyani Stadium from 4.30pm on Thursday, October 8.

Sporting, who are tipped as the favourites have been training at the same venue for a few weeks before entering the COVID-safety bubble ahead of the tournament. On the eve of the match Head Coach, Yan Law stated the club’s intent to return to the I-League.

“For us, the first step is now to get into the Hero I-League. We have a good team and we haven’t had such a kind of time for long. We know how competitive the tournament can be. But as much as Mohammedan Sporting will be as well prepared, our opponents will also be going for glory,” said Law.

Garhwal FC head coach Vikas Rawat did not read much into the heavyweights’ tag of their illustrious opponents, choosing, instead, to focus on his own team’s preparations.

“I personally don’t think too much about the opponents. But that doesn’t mean that I don’t read them at all. An opponent will always be an opponent. It’s just that we have to perform to our fullest in the game in front of us,” said Rawat.

Where to watch the I-League Qualifiers 2020-21 Mohammedan SC vs Garhwal FC match live in India (TV channels)?

Mohammedan SC will face Garhwal FC in the opening match of the I-League qualifier 2020-21 at 4:30 PM on October 8. The I-League qualifier Mohammedan SC vs Garhwal FC match will be telecast on 1Sports.

How and where to watch the online I-League Qualifiers 2020-21 Mohammedan SC vs Garhwal FC match live streaming?

Mohammedan SC vs Garhwal FC match will streamed on 1Sports Facebook page.