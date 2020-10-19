Live Streaming I-League Qualifiers 2020 ARA FC vs Bhawanipore FC: When and Where to Watch on TV

ARA FC take on Bhawanipore FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium from 2pm on Monday, October 19.

Bhawanipore head coach Sankarlal Chakraborty revealed that he will field some of his lesser experienced players in order to maintain the same level of motivation on the pitch.

"We will give chances to some of the players who have not gotten that many minutes under their belt yet. I told the boys to play for their own prestige. We started the tournament pretty well and we should finish very well too. We should maintain the momentum that we had at the start. It was just one match where we lost out a bit," said Sankarlal.

ARA FC, who lost their first game against Mohammedan 1-4, followed that up with two 1-1 draws against FC Bengaluru United and Garhwal FC. Head coach Vivek Nagul plans to use this last match as a learning experience for his boys.

"We are aware of the situation and we still are working towards it in a positive way," said Nagul on the eve of the match. "We are a learning club and all the players are learning. This game is another opportunity to do so."

Where to watch the I-League Qualifiers 2020 ARA FC vs Bhawanipore FC match live in India (TV channels)?

The I-League qualifier ARA FC vs Bhawanipore FC match will be telecast on 1Sports.

How and where to watch the online I-League Qualifiers 2020 ARA FC vs Bhawanipore FC match live streaming?

ARA FC vs Bhawanipore FC match will be streamed on 1Sports Facebook page.