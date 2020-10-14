Live Streaming I-League Qualifiers 2020 FC Bengaluru United vs ARA FC: When and Where to Watch on TV

Garhwal FC take on Bhawanipore FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium from 4.30pm on Sunday, October 14.

FC Bengaluru United have one loss and one win from their first two matches, while ARA FC lost 41- to Mohammedan SC in their only so far.

Despite the losses in their respective opening games, both the sides are optimistic about their chances in the tournament, looking to bounce back into the title race.

"It's a short four-match format. So we can expect every team to come out with their best XI for every match. We expect the same from Bengaluru. They must be high on morale after the way they bounced back from a defeat in the last game," said ARA head coach Vivek Nagul.

"But we have to bounce back ourselves and get the three points if we have to get back in the promotion race."

"We believe that the win definitely keeps us in the mix of things as far as the championship is concerned and takes away any dependence on other results that could keep us alive and relevant going into matchday three, which is all that we are giving our attention to right now," FC Bengaluru United Head Coach Richard Hood stated.

Where to watch the I-League Qualifiers 2020 FC Bengaluru United vs ARA FC match live in India (TV channels)?

How and where to watch the online I-League Qualifiers 2020 FC Bengaluru United vs ARA FC match live streaming?

FC Bengaluru United vs ARA FC match will streamed on 1Sports Facebook page.